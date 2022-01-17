WWE Raw competition gets even tougher, The Rock to appear on tonight’s “Manning Cast” for ESPN2’s NFL playoff game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be a guest on tonight’s “Manning Cast” for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff game. The game begins at 7:15CT/8:15ET and the Manning Cast feed will be available on ESPN2.

Powell’s POV: The Manning Cast features former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning co-hosting Monday Night Football games while speaking with various guests. As if WWE Raw airing opposite the first Monday night NFL playoff game wasn’t enough, now the show has to compete with The Rock.