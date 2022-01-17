AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Kenzie Page vs. Ruby Soho.
-Alexander Moss vs. Jay Lethal.
-JB Cole and TIM vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.
-Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Marcus Kross and JR Miller.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Chase Emory and Patrick Scott.
-Ameera vs. Tay Conti.
-Labron Kazone vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
