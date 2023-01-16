WWE Raw in Cincinnati (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show note, AEW Dark Elevation, Jim Duggan, Gene Snitsky, Matt Riddle, Katana Chance, Bull Dempsey, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Bull Buchanan, Nicole Matthews, Tucker, Rick Bognar, Eddie Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Cincinnati, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Fresno, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Detroit. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bull Dempsey (James Smith) is 35.

-The late Rick Bognar was born on January 16, 1970. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 20, 2019.

-Shane McMahon turned 53 on Sunday.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan turned 56 on Sunday. His son Benjamin wrestles as Brooks Jensen in NXT.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Former WWE wrestler Tucker (Paul Gallagher) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died on January 15, 2017.

-Jim Duggan turned 69 on Saturday.

-Gene Snitsky (Eugene Snisky) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Matt Riddle turned 37 on Saturday.

-Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) turned 33 on Saturday.