Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent

August 31, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract has expired, making him a free agent. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE and Lesnar have reached an impasse in their negotiations.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, this means Lesnar is free to sign with AEW, UFC, or anyone else. Jonny Fairplay and I discussed this development in today’s ProWrestling.net Live audio show, which can be heard here.


  1. Tom August 31, 2020 @ 7:10 pm

    Well,
    Here comes that much anticipated Lesnarv.Ambrose/Moxley rematch from Mania..lol

