Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract has expired, making him a free agent. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE and Lesnar have reached an impasse in their negotiations.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, this means Lesnar is free to sign with AEW, UFC, or anyone else. Jonny Fairplay and I discussed this development in today’s ProWrestling.net Live audio show, which can be heard here.