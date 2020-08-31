Brock Lesnar is reportedly a free agent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract has expired, making him a free agent. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE and Lesnar have reached an impasse in their negotiations.
Powell’s POV: Obviously, this means Lesnar is free to sign with AEW, UFC, or anyone else. Jonny Fairplay and I discussed this development in today’s ProWrestling.net Live audio show, which can be heard here.
