WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for the Payback go-home show featuring the return of Roman Reigns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.144 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.18 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.198 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, and in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...