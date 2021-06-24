QT Marshall on using the Diamond Cutter with the blessing of Dallas Page, the bowling shirts he wears on AEW television

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with QT Marshall

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

QT Marshall on his Bowling Shirts: “We’re outside and it’s almost 100 degrees sometimes. They’re light and they look nice, and I can’t believe I never added those to my wardrobe before this, but now I have like 30 of them.”

QT Marshall on Diamond Dallas Page and the Diamond Cutter:<?b> “Hey, I don’t know if you were drinking when you called me—and you offered me this move, and you’re a Hall of Famer, but of course I’d be honored.”

Other topics include how he went from Cody’s assistant to Tony Khan’s right-hand TV man as well as the role that his Nightmare Factory training facility played on Dynamite during the early days of the pandemic, why he sits on the steps during The Factory’s wrestling matches and on-screen moments, which female wrestler he’d love to add to The Factory, his personal relationship with Diamond Dallas Page, what he learned tagging with Dustin Rhodes as the Natural Nightmares, the story behind the documentary, The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story, and the valuable lesson it taught him about life and the business.