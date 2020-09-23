Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood, Rohit Raju defends the X Division Title against the winner of Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel in a Triple Threat, Kimber Lee vs. Susie, Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood: I’m not sure what to make of the new Dashwood character, but it is refreshing to see the company try something new with her. She was booked previously in Impact and ROH in a way that made it seem like both companies assumed she was over simply because she had been on WWE television when the truth is that she hadn’t been pushed well since she worked as Emma in NXT. It’s nice to see Kaleb Konley involved in Dashwood’s act. I’ve always enjoyed his work and it was disappointing that he never caught on with one of the national companies. The actual match was well worked and it was wise to put over Dashwood in what was the debut of her new persona.

TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel to become number one contender to the X Division Title: A hot Triple Threat match opener that turned out to be the best match of the night. This wasn’t the type of Triple Threat where one man sold at ringside while two men fought in the ring. It was really impressive to watch how they all remained in the ring for the majority of the match and executed a number of impressive three-way spots. The brief X Division match that followed with Rohit Raju pinning Miguel while using a handful of tights was underwhelming, but they are obviously telling a story with Raju’s character.

Susie vs. Kimber Lee: A good match that concluded with another tease for Susie slipping back into Su Yung mode. Lee seems to be in better shape already than she was when she started with the company and she’s quickly proven that she can be counted on to deliver consistently in the ring. The post match angle with Deonna Purrazzo attacking Susie and Kylie Rae led to the official announcement of Purrazzo vs. Rae for the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory. I continue to wonder if that’s when poor Kylie will meet Su Yung for the first time.

Heath video package: As down as I am on the idea of Heath recreating his WWE storyline in Impact, this week’s video was really fun. As if the antics of Heath and Rhino weren’t enough, they had fun cameos from David Hasselhoff, Flava Flav, Nancy Kerrigan, and Chuck Norris all demanding via Cameo that Impact give Heath a job. I still wish Heath would have done something original in Impact, but this was a riot.

Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer: Dreamer was really good as the locker room leader who ordered Myers to clean up the mess he made when he turned over a table in frustration. It was true to Dreamer’s character, and Myers standing his ground initially gave him a chance to show off a more intense side of his persona.

Eric Young attacks Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake: Young looked maniacal and sadistic while attacking the Deaners. I love the way he acted demented while asking Cody if he was trying to get involved in his business when he was the one who attacked Deaner. Young is one of the most versatile performers in the industry. The range of characters he’s played in Impact alone is very impressive. It’s great to see him being showcased as the world champion and I am genuinely looking forward to his matches with Eddie Edwards and Rich Swann.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam: This feud feels ice cold. It’s a real shame that Callihan’s babyface run has been so disappointing coming off his great run as a heel. The big difference is that his teleporting hacker gimmick doesn’t feel real. He comes off like a guy playing a character now, whereas the heel Callihan was believable. Here’s hoping that Callihan will pull the plug on this flat hacker persona and go back to playing a character that feels authentic.