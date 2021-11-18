Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander.
-Knockouts Tag Champions “The IInspriration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren in a non-title match.
-Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo.
-Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid (if Maclin wins he will be added to the X Division Title match at Turning Point).
-A sit-down interview with Deonna Purrazzo.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Brian Myers vs. Sam Beale. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on some of the best Impact World Title matches at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Emergence 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
