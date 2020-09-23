John Cena to star in DC Comics series on HBO Max

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE star John Cena will play the lead role in HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Deadline.com reports that the series will be written by director James Gunn, who wrote the Guardians of the Galaxy films that featured Dave Bautista.

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena stated in a press release. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Powell’s POV: Cena’s character will debut in the Suicide Squad sequel that will be released next summer. The eight-episode television series will begin production in early 2021. I haven’t been a big fan of most of the DC movies, but I have enjoyed several of the DC television series. More than anything, the involvement of the talented Gunn as the writer has me looking forward to the show.



