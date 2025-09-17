WWE to hold its first PLE in Italy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Italy will host its first WWE premium live event. Nick Khan told SportBusiness that the event will be held in 2026 to coincide with WWE television programming moving to Netflix in Italy. Read more at SportBusiness.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE’s current television deal in Italy was announced in June 2020. Khan noted that nearly half of the WWE PLE’s are held outside the United States. Rome is seven hours ahead of the central time zone, so this will be another afternoon PLE for North American fans.