NXT TV rating for the Homecoming edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 737,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 654,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. Nice increases for the theme show that featured numerous main roster wrestlers returning to an NXT TV show that was live from Full Sail University. One year earlier, the September 17, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 677,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating on USA Network for an appearance by CM Punk.