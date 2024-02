IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Shawn Michaels spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, February 1, 2024 to promote Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-The call is scheduled to start at 11CT/12ET…