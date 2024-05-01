AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega appears

-Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland’s challenger will be announced for AEW Double Or Nothing

-Adam Copeland faces a member of House of Black for the TNT Title

-Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone seemed to slip during Collision when he said Buddy Matthews would challenge Copeland. Dynamite will be live from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET and stick around for my AEW Rampage review at 9CT/10ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).