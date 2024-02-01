AEW Revolution lineup: The lineup for the March pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland or Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in Sting’s retirement match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Joe will defend the AEW World Championship against the winner of Wednesday’s match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. AEW events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).