AEW Revolution lineup: The lineup for the March pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland or Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship
-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in Sting’s retirement match
-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship
Powell’s POV: Joe will defend the AEW World Championship against the winner of Wednesday’s match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. AEW events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).
