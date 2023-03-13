AEW Rampage rating for the show headlined by Riho vs. Nyla Rose

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 447,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 394,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Rampage finished 19th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The March 11, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.