WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Jey Uso’s return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.32 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.451 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.59 rating. The March 11, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.226 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.