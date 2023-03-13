Anthony “Crimson” Mayweather arrested for violating order of protection

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthony “Crimson” Mayweather was arrested on March 8 in Montgomery County, Tennessee for violating an order of protection. ClarksvilleToday.com reports that Mayweather was arrested after he made several calls to his juvenile son’s phone and sent several text messages to his wife Heather. Mayweather was arrested for headbutting his wife in 2016.

Powell’s POV: Mayweather’s bond was set at $1,000 when he was jailed on a contempt of court charge last week. Mayweather’s last match for the NWA occurred in November of 2022, so it’s unclear as to whether he’s still affiliated with the promotion. He also worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling.