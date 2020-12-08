Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Shockwave, UWN on hiatus, Slick, Michael Cole, Toshiaki Kawada, Chigusa Nagayo, Tyler Mane, Jerelle Clark, Jimmy Rave, Enzo Amore

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the followup from AEW Dynamite involving Kenny Omega and Don Callis. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the early days of the X Division.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series is on hiatus until the new year.

Birthdays and Notables

-Slick (Kenneth Johnson) is 63.

-Toshiaki Kawada is 57.

-Chigusa Nagayo is 56.

-Tyler Mane (Daryl Karolat) is 54.

-Michael Cole (Michael Coulthard) is 52.

-Jerelle Clark is 45.

-Jimmy Rave is 38.

-Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) is 34.