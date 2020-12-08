AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, and Ryzin vs. “The Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.
-Dark Order 10 vs. Aaron Solow.
-Peter Avalon vs. Louie Valle.
-Baron Black vs. Sonny Kiss.
-Brian Cage vs. Danny Limelight.
-Southera Chhun and VSK vs. “The Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico.
-Jon Cruz and Michael Nakazawa vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Diamante vs. Tesha Price.
-Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Falco and Mike Magnum vs. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.
-Freya States vs. Shanna.
-Fuego Del Sol vs. Brandon Cutler.
-Alex Gracia vs. Nyla Rose.
-Skyler Moore vs. Ivelisse.
-Big Swole vs. Lindsay Snow.
-Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
