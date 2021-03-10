AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 17 percent, while C and D finished tied for third with 16 percent of the vote.

-25 percent of our voters gave Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight the best match of the night honors. Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship finished a close second with 23 percent of the vote, and The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles finished a close third with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave AEW Revolution B- grades in our AEW Revolution audio review on Sunday night. The main event was my favorite match of the night, not including the dud explosion afterward. Last year’s Revolution was very well received, as 66 percent of the readers gave that show an A grade, and 26 percent gave it a B grade. Still, it’s encouraging for AEW that the majority of the voters gave the show a favorable review despite the way the show ended. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.