3/10 MLW Fusion Results: Alex Hammerstone vs. LA Park for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Kevin Ku vs. ACH, Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 124)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub

Streamed March 10, 2021 on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and MLW’s YouTube Page

Footage aired from last week’s main event that featured Jacob Fatu defeating Jordan Oliver to retain the MLW World Championship, plus Calvin Tankman saving the Injustice duo from a Contra attack… The Fusion opening aired…

The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent checked in and hyped the main event. Bocchini noted that Alex Hammerstone is the first and only MLW National Openweight Champion and has held the title since June 1, 2019. The pair hyped other matches and segments…

Calvin Tankman was interviewed by Alicia Atout in the backstage area. The Contra logo flashed on the screen. Tankman said he kept getting up no matter what Jacob Fatu and Contra hit him with. Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed showed up and invited Tankman to come smoke with them. Tankman shook hands and hugged the Injustice members…

1. Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco. Laurent said Medina has always hated Loco for using the name of the faction that his father helped make famous. Loco superkicked Medina, who tumbled to ringside. Gringo performed a springboard dive onto Medina at ringside, then rolled him back inside the ring and covered him for a two count.

Medina caught Gringo coming off the ropes with a Codebreaker and then got a quick two count. Later, Loco performed a springboard moonsault and got another two count. Medina caught Gringo coming off the ropes and then spun him around and hit him with a kick that led to a near fall.

Medina went up top and was cut off by Grino, who fired away with a couple of punches. Gringo performed a top rope Spanish Fly and only got a two count. In the end, Medina caught Gringo in wheelbarrow position and dropped him onto the ropes. Medina followed up with a kick and scored the pin…

Gino Medina beat Gringo Loco in 9:16.

Powell’s POV: I get a kick out of Gringo Loco. His physique is closer to that of Larry The Cable Guy (or mine!) than it is to most of the high flying luchadores these days, but he’s still as acrobatic as ever. Medina still feels like a work in progress. He has a good look, but I can’t recall him having a standout match in MLW. I’m still unsure as to whether we’re supposed to view him as a heel or a babyface.

Backstage, Medina delivered a promo in front of the MLW backdrop. He said he’s untouchable and boasted that he got rid of Gringo. Medina told Richard Holliday that if he wants to be a keyboard warrior or talk shit, then he’s going to get his ass kicked…

Tom Lawlor spoke in front of the backdrop and said he would sue the Von Erichs for the damage they did to his reputation. Lawlor said he would be watching closely as Kevin Ku kicks ACH’s head off his shoulders…

Bocchini said ACH vs. Ku was up after a break… [C] The ads included the Azteca Underground Inc. spot, MLW Radio, Stephen New, and MLW merch… Footage aired of an older match between LA Park and Jerry Lynn…

Laurent said his assistant spotted a masked man outside the building. He wondered if that meant that Alex Hammerstone would have to contend with Mads Krugger…

Laurent ran through the PWI Top 5 rankings for the MLW Middleweight Championship held by Lio Rush.

5. Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Bu Ku Dao

3. Myron Reed

2. Daivari

1. Laredo Kid

Powell’s POV: I believe Dao and Daivari have each won only one singles match in MLW, and I can’t even remember the last time that Pillman won a match in MLW. I would have included TJP over Dao given that the idea seems to be that Dao is an underdog in their feud.

Backstage, Alicia Atout pointed out a contract that was taped to the wall. She said it was an open contract for an MLW Middleweight Championship shot and was placed there by Lio Rush…

2. ACH vs. Kevin Ku (w/Dominick Garrini). Ku was dominant to start and used a lot of leg kicks. ACH fired back briefly, but Ku dropped him with a big kick to the head and covered him for a two count. Later, ACH performed a gourdbuster and threw a high kick that led two near fall.

Ku bled a bit from the mouth or lip. ACH went for a German suplex, but Ku elbowed out of it. ACH came back with elbows of his own, but Ku hoisted him up and slammed him to the mat and then covered him for a near fall.

A short time later, ACH ended up on the apron and was tripped by Garrini while Ku distracted the referee. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich ran out and roughed up Garrini. ACH dumped Ku to ringside, then went up top and dove onto him and Garrini. Both wrestlers returned to the ring where ACH threw a superkick and followed up with a brainbuster that led to the three count.

ACH defeated Kevin Ku in 10:39.

Tom Lawlor came out and joined his team near the stage while they jawed at ACH and the Von Erichs…

Powell’s POV: A solid match that felt like it went a couple minutes longer than necessary. I assume we’ll be getting a six-man tag match with ACH and the Von Erich vs. Team Filthy at some point.

Footage aired of LA Park facing Jacob Fatu in a past match… Bocchini hyped TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao for next week..