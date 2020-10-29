What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: Eight matches set for the November pay-per-view

October 29, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 7 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW World Championship.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF.

-Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the finals of the Eliminator Tournament for a future AEW Championship match.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match.

-(Pre-Show) Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver.

Powell’s POV: The Bucks stated that they will not challenge for the AEW Tag Titles again if they lose at Full Gear. Jericho stated that MJF will earn a spot in the Inner Circle if MJF beats him. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.


