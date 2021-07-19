MLW to stream Battle Riot match this weekend

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce that the Battle Riot match will stream Saturday night on YouTube.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced fans will be able to stream the 40-wrestler Battle Riot III event this Saturday July 24 at 10pm ET exclusively on MLW’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/ majorleaguewrestling.

The event will also be simulcasted nationwide on cable and satellite on BeIN Sports.

“Fans worldwide will be able to watch the Battle Riot for free this Saturday night,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer added. “This is a seminal event for the league as we prepare for what will be our most ambitious era on the horizon this fall. We invite all our fans coast-to-coast and around the world to experience the chaos, surprises and unpredictable nature of the 40 wrestler extravaganza with us on MLW’s YouTube channel.”

Set at the sold-out full capacity 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the event features King Muertes, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Davey Richards, CONTRA Unit, former World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, TJP, EJ Nduka, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and dozens of other world class wrestlers.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Powell’s POV: The match will also air at 9CT/10ET on BeIN Sports. The network’s programming guide lists the broadcast as being an hour in length.