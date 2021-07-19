WWE Money in the Bank on-site report: John Cena’s post event speech, comparing the WWE and AEW in-person experience, merchandise notes, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader C. Blanton attended the WWE Money in the Bank event on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas and sent the following report.

-The crowd was hot for everything. We were just happy to be back at a wrestling show.

-I attended the AEW show in Austin on Wednesday. I gotta say that AEW puts on a more entertaining show for the fan in attendance, but nothing beats the production of the WWE. They just don’t go out of their way to make the in-person experience very good.

-The fans are chanting Drew, not boo.

-I’m assuming they censored the part where Charlotte said to suck it and then flipped the crowd off. There were lots of Becky Lynch and CM Punk chants.

-John Cena got cheered huge. By far biggest pop of the night followed by Edge.

-After the show went off the air, Cena got a mic and said he just wanted Roman Reigns to know he was back, and wanted all of us to know he was back. He said last time he was here we told him he sucked, and now we were cheering. He said this was not just a one-time thing, but it was the first night. He left and we all went home happy.

-I got to keep my $600 chair.

-The event appeared to be a legit sell out. However, WWE was not very prepared at the merch stands. They had very few t-shirts to choose from, mostly Texas related stuff. They had Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and a WCCW shirt. That was pretty much it for wrestler stuff. Of course, after the show, John Cena merch appeared and the lines were ridiculous.

-Overall, it was a hot show from start to finish. We just take for granted that we can go to a wrestling show. It felt good to be a live wrestling fan again!

