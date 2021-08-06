NWA’s “Wrestling at the Chase” sponsored by a beer company

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release to announce Busch Light as the official beer sponsor of the “Wrestling At The Chase” events.

ST LOUIS, MO: The National Wrestling Alliance, the longest-running professional wrestling brand in North America, has welcomed Busch Light as the official beer sponsor of the return of “Wrestling At The Chase”, rekindling a decades-old relationship between the brands that dates back to the original Television Broadcasts of the show, emanating from the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, that has become an iconic part of both wrestling and St Louis cultural history.

The NWA will present two pay-per-view events: On August 28th, NWA EmPowerrr, the first NWA all-women’s event will take place. Then on August 29th, NWA 73, the 73rd anniversary of the NWA, will be celebrated with the return of Wrestling At The Chase live on Fite TV pay-per-view. The following two nights will be tapings for the popular episodic series NWA Powerrr, which streams worldwide on Fite.tv

“We are thrilled to have Busch Light as the official beer sponsor of these events. To be able to return to the spiritual home of the NWA brand, St Louis, to be back at the Chase after thirty seven years and now to also have a major brand, and the original sponsor of Wrestling at the Chase is a tremendous honor.” Said NWA Owner and President Billy Corgan.

“We are excited that Busch Light has become the official beer sponsor of the NWA and Wrestling at the Chase, tying an iconic brand back to an event with storied history in St. Louis.” – Kyle Leininger, Anheuser-Busch

Tickets for NWA 73 are sold out, but limited tickets remain for Empowerrr and the NWA Powerrr TV tapings via TicketMaster.

Powell’s POV: The NWA 73 show sold out and I’d be surprised if the Empowerrr pay-per-view doesn’t do the same. In other words, this has been a successful venture for the NWA. And while we don’t know what the sponsorship deal entails, it surely brings in additional revenue.