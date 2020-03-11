What's happening...

John Cena added to WWE Friday Night Smackdown

March 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that John Cena will appear on this week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Cena is scheduled to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Read the official announcement of Cena’s Smackdown appearance at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The story lists Cena as appearing “in the building,” so this won’t be a via satellite appearance. Friday’s Smackdown will be held in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.


