XFL game to be held without fans in the stadium

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL has announced that Sunday’s game between the LA Wildcats and Seattle Dragons will be take place as scheduled at Century Link Field. However, no fans will be allowed to attend the game due to Washington Governor Jay Inslee banning gatherings of events with 250 people or more due to coronavirus concerns.

Powell’s POV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and it will be interesting to see a football game with no fans present (insert your own Cincinnati Bengals attendance joke here). It’s quickly becoming the short term norm, as the NCAA and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors are taking similar steps of playing games without fans present due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

