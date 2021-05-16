WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup (live coverage tonight): Five title matches and a lumberjack match advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.
-Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.
-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Damian Priest vs. The Miz in a Lumberjack match.
Powell’s POV: WrestleMania Backlash will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view television. Join me for my live review tonight beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review hosted by Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I after the show.
