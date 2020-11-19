What's happening...

Former WWE wrestler Zelina Vega talks with SAG-AFTRA

November 19, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thea Trinidad, who wrestled as Zelina Vega before being released by WWE last week, spoke with the SAG-AFTRA labor union on Wednesday. Both parties acknowledged the meeting via their social media pages.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell what comes out of the meeting. Either way, I applaud Trinidad for standing up for what she believes.


