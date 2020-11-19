Former WWE wrestler Zelina Vega talks with SAG-AFTRA

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thea Trinidad, who wrestled as Zelina Vega before being released by WWE last week, spoke with the SAG-AFTRA labor union on Wednesday. Both parties acknowledged the meeting via their social media pages.

Powell’s POV: Only time will tell what comes out of the meeting. Either way, I applaud Trinidad for standing up for what she believes.

Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad @Zelina_VegaWWE today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves. — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 19, 2020

Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight. https://t.co/wnvH8mAXMj — (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020



