Eric Bischoff to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Eric Bischoff is the second member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Bischoff started his career as a broadcaster in the AWA. He held the same position in WCW before being promoted to the role of executive producer in WCW, where he created WCW Nitro. He went on to work for WWE and Impact Wrestling, and has made appearances on AEW television. Congratulations to him, and I’m happy to see that WWE didn’t get petty regarding those AEW appearances. Molly Holly was previously announced for the 2021 class. The 2020 class of Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger will also be inducted during a ceremony that will be held on Tuesday, April 6.