NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Stanislaus Zbyszko

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show features “Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley vs. Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan for the NXT UK Tag Titles and final hype for next week’s NXT UK: Prelude. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a F grade from 52 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an F grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 36 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 41.

-Jesse Sorensen is 32.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.