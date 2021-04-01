MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set for the April 14 edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina for the Caribbean Championship.

Powell’s POV: MLW is airing a classic edition of MLW Underground next Wednesday. MLW Fusion returns on April 14 and streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.