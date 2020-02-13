AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Austin, Texas at HEB Center

Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Chris Blanton

1. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated “Hybrid 2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

2. Kris Statlander defeated Diamante.

3. Big Swole defeated Christi Jaynes.

4. The Young Bucks beat QT Marshall and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates).

