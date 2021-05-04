WWE Raw main event set for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre in a non-title match in the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw television show. The duo will be joined by Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday, May 16.

Powell’s POV: It’s a WrestleMania rematch minus the championship being on the line. Raw will also feature final hype for the WrestleMania Backlash event.