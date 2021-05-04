WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for the May pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 16 in Tampa, Florida at Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE originally announced Ripley vs. Asuka, then added Flair to make it a Triple Threat match during Raw. I assume that Cesaro will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but nothing is official. WrestleMania Backlash will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view.