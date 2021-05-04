What's happening...

NWA Powerrr Surge preview: Featured match and segments set for today’s hsow

May 4, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA is advertising Jennacide vs. Skye Blue as the only match.

Powell’s POV: The preview lists Joe Galli interviewing Nick Aldis, May Valentine interviewing Trevor Murdoch, and Thunder Rosa discussing Kamille and her own future. The regular Powerrr episodes stream three times per month, and the Powerrr Surge show streams once each month. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.