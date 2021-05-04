NWA Powerrr Surge preview: Featured match and segments set for today’s hsow

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA is advertising Jennacide vs. Skye Blue as the only match.

Powell’s POV: The preview lists Joe Galli interviewing Nick Aldis, May Valentine interviewing Trevor Murdoch, and Thunder Rosa discussing Kamille and her own future. The regular Powerrr episodes stream three times per month, and the Powerrr Surge show streams once each month. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.