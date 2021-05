Match set for the season finale of MLW Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce a new match for Wednesday’s season finale of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco for this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Lucha libre will be on display as Laredo Kid of AAA Lucha Libre squares off against veteran American luchador Gringo Loco.

Laredo Kid, who last was seen in a title versus title clash with Lio Rush, has demanded a match where he vows to make a statement.

Given the controversy surrounding the AAA cruiserweight championship, what could the AAA main eventer have in store?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

•A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

•Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday in action!

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show is billed as the season finale, and it’s assumed that MLW Fusion’s next first-run matches will air following the July 10 event in Philadelphia. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.