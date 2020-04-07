(Updated) WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Shows viewership on FS1

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show produced 112,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Kickoff Show did not crack the list of top 150 original cable television show viewership. I will update this listing once that number is released. For comparison sake, the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff Show on USA Network scored 749,000 viewers.

Update: Saturday’s WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show produced 106,000 viewers for FS1.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

