WrestleMania 35 replay on ESPN viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 replay on ESPN produced 421,000 viewers for ESPN, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last Sunday’s airing of WrestleMania 32 delivered 720,000 viewers for ESPN, and the previous Sunday showing of WrestleMania 30 produced 839,000 viewers. Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 airing was an afternoon broadcast, while the two previous weeks aired at 6CT/7ET.



