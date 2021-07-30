ROH Notes: ROH Women’s Championship tournament television and streaming schedule, Champions vs. All Stars returning, Monday’s ROH Strong podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling has the beginning of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament with the following first round matches: Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia, Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy, and Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C.

-The August 7 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show has Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Brody King and Tony Deppen, plus Quinn McKay vs. Mandy Leon and Trish Adora vs. Marti Belle in ROH Women’s Championship tournament first round matches.

-The August 14 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show will feature the Champions vs. All Stars theme. ROH Champion Bandido, ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, and ROH Tag Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide will face Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon, and Josh Woods in a ten-man tag match. The show will also have the final ROH Women’s Championship tournament first round match with Holidead vs. Max The Impaler.

-Dalton Castle will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Allysin Kay vs. Willow in a first-round ROH Women’s Championship tournament will stream Wednesday on the ROH YouTube Page. Chelsea Green will be on commentary.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes his predictions for the ROH Women’s Championship final four and overall winner, the tournament’s alternates, and details on a handicap match that will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week on the ROH YouTube page.