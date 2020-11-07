What's happening...

AEW Full Gear results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW Championship, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title, Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page in the eliminator tournament finals

November 7, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Full Gear
Aired live November 7, 2020 on pay-per-view and B/R Live
Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

AEW Full Gear pre-show match result: Serena Deeb defeated Allysin Kay in 10:25 to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

A video package opened the show…The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and birthday boy Tony Schiavone ran through the pay-per-view lineup. Schiavone noted that Tully Blanchard was banned from ringside during the AEW Tag Title match. Don Callis was introduced as the fourth man at the broadcast table. He said Kenny Omega asked him to be there…

Powell’s POV: Callis is an Impact Wrestling executive and a legitimate friend of Omega. He’s also a terrific color commentator and was a good manager in the past.

1. Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in the AEW Eliminator Tournament Final for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Omega had The Cleaner girls as part of his entrance. Ross asked Callis about The Cleaner gimmick. Callis didn’t seem to have a clue and instead spoke about Omega being a big video game fan. Excalibur noted that Omega used the gimmick in New Japan Pro Wrestling.


