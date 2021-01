CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match, Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest, Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and more (44:15)…

Click here for the January 7 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.