Impact Wrestling TV viewership count for the first episode of 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 148,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was up from the 103,000 viewers drawn for the prior week’s “best of” style episode.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show finished 140th in the cable ratings and finished with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The last first-run episode delivered 177,000 viewers, so this week’s number is disappointing. The annual two weeks of “best of” shows came at a rough time for Impact, as it seems to have spoiled any momentum they had coming out of the AEW crossover storyline.