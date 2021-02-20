WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.071 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.990 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 1.884 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.038 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.105 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished first the men 18-49 demographic, and tied for first in adults 18-34 in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. The final Smackdown viewership numbers will be available on Monday.