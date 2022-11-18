WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet in a Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round match

-Butch vs. Sami Zayn in a Smackdown World Cup tournament first-round match

-Shotzi vs. Shayna Bazsler

Powell’s POV: Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman won first-round Smackdown World Cup tournament matches, but WWE has yet to announce the brackets. The winner will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Smackdown will be live from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).