11/18 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Tony Khan discussing Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Thursday while promoting Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view (62:24)…

Join Jason Powell for his live review of the AEW Full Gear on Saturday, and join Jake Barnett for his live reviews of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday at ProWrestling.net.

Click here for the November 18 AEW conference call with Tony Khan.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.