What's happening...

Tony Khan comments on AEW television ratings

July 9, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan issued the following tweets on Thursday regarding Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television via his Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: I guess Khan answered my initial question of why he felt the need to comment on the ratings. He didn’t say anything that is not factual, but I guess I’m still surprised that he felt the need to address those who think he is unhappy with the numbers. In case you missed it, NXT drew 759,000 viewers compared to Dynamite’s 715,000 on Wednesday, yet Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic, while NXT finished 24th in the same category


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Write This Way July 9, 2020 @ 4:56 pm

    So…they get beaten 3 weeks in a row and Jacksonville Dixie goes into his usual panic mode. Considering how much he’s screwed up Fulham and the Jags with his toddler like mentally on social media, this could well be the beginning of the spiral for the company who can’t get half of what TNA did when they were flailing.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.