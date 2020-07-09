MLW Pulp Fusion video with Richard Holliday, Alex Hammerstone, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, King Mo, the Von Erichs, Jordan Oliver, Savio Vega

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: How did Richard Holliday’s Fourth of July soiree at the Westport Country Club go? Alicia Atout scores an exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta to get to the bottom of all of the rumors swirling around the empresaria. Alex Hammerstone gets ready for the first annual Hammerstone Invitational at Muscle Mountain. King Mo drops some warnings and advice? Savio Vega has an important meeting with some big players… but who? Tom Lawlor readies for his big trip. Kevin Von Erich sharpens his machete as he talks about imposter Von Erichs. Jordan Oliver gets jacked???



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

