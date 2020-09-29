9/29 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 6 results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 6”

September 29, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yuya Uemura beat Gabriel Kidd.

2. Yoshi-Hashi beat Sanada in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Kenta defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Juice Robinson in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Toru Yano beat Evil in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Tetsuya Naito beat Hirooki Goto in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Jay White and Taichi with six points, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and Minrou Suzuki with four points, Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Yujiro Takahashi and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito and Toru Yano with six points, Juice Robinson and Ketna with four points, Zack Sabre Jr., Evil, Hirooki Goto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Yoshi Hashi with two points, and Sanada with no points.

The A-Block continues Wednesday in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall with the following tournament matches: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs Jay White, Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb, Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Niigata at Ao-re Nagaoka with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Sanada, Kenta vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...