NJPW Strong preview: The Lion’s Break Crown tournament semifinals, Bullet Club eight-man tag, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament semifinal match.

-Danny Limelight vs. Blake Christian in a Lion’s Break Crown tournament semifinal match.

-Karl Fredericks and TJP vs. Flip Gordon and Brody King.

-David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, and Misterioso vs Jay White, Kenta, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo.

Powell's POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World.



